    Top-three Maruti Suzuki cars sold in India in June 2022

    Nikhil Puthran

    Maruti Suzuki is one of the major automakers in the country to be affected by the shortage in the supply of semiconductors. Despite the ongoing shortage in the supply of semiconductors, Maruti Suzuki has retained the top position in terms of car sales in the country. Read below to learn more about the top three bestselling Maruti Suzuki cars in India in June 2022 –

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

    Rear View

    The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R continues to lead sales for the company in the country in June 2022. The company sold 19,190 units of the Wagon R in June 2022 as compared to 19,447 units sold in the same period last year, thereby witnessing a mild drop of one per cent. The CNG version of this hatchback, in particular, is a popular choice among car buyers in the country. 

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Over the years, the Swift has been one of the popular choices among car buyers in the country. Back in June 2022, despite a sales drop of nine per cent, the Swift hatchback secured the second rank with 16,213 unit sales last month as compared to 17,727 unit sales in June 2021. The drop in sales can be attributed to the shortage in the supply of electronic components, which in turn has affected the Swift hatchback’s production volumes.

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno  

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The premium hatchback from Maruti Suzuki, the Baleno emerged as the third bestselling model for the company last month. Maruti Suzuki claims to have registered 16,103 unit sales for the Baleno last month as against 14,701 unit sales in June 2021, thereby reporting a modest growth of 10 per cent. Moreover, the Baleno was outsold by the Swift by just 110 units!

    Top-three bestselling Hyundai cars in India in June 2022

