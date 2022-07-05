Kia India inaugurates its first 150kWh EV charger in Gurgaon

- First DC fast charger with 150kWh capacity installed at Dhingra Kia, Gurgaon

- Kia will install 15 150kWh chargers across 12 cities by August 2022

Kia India has inaugurated what is claimed to be India’s fastest charger for passenger vehicles at its dealership in Gurgaon. With a capacity of 150 kWh, the DC fast charger in question has been installed at Dhingra Kia, Gurgaon. With this, Kia India has taken its first step towards developing an EV infrastructure in the country and will be setting up more charging stations this year across its EV dealerships.

The new 150kWh charger is said to provide 10-80 per cent of charging in less than 42 minutes. Customers can visit the Gurgaon dealership to access the charging by paying as per the usage. The new charger was inaugurated as a part of the brand’s plans to open 15 such chargers across 12 cities by next month.

Kia India recently launched its first fully electric car, the EV6, in India which is based on the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) platform. Priced from Rs 59.95 lakh (ex-showroom), the model is claimed to offer a range of 528 km on a full charge. We drove the EV6 earlier this year and our review is now live. As part of its EV roadmap, Kia will be launching its India-centric EV by 2025.

Speaking on the occasion, Myung-Sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, said, 'We started with the ambition of making EV ownership aspirational and launched our global best EV, the EV6 in India, earlier this year. To take things further, we're now incredibly excited to inaugurate the first DC fast charger for passenger vehicles with a 150 kWh charging capacity, playing our role in India’s EV growth story. At Kia India, it is our constant endeavour to provide a superior customer experience and we believe that such fast-charging solutions will take away issues of range anxiety & charging time that EV owners face. We have begun the journey of providing an unparalleled EV experience across all our EV dealerships in the country and here, we will be able to cater to the charging requirements of EVs from other OEMs as well. We shall be installing a total of 15 such chargers across 12 cities by August 2022, and are hopeful that such small steps will go a long way in fostering EV adoption in the country. '