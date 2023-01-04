Maruti Suzuki attains record exports in 2022

- Records 28 per cent growth in exports over last year

- S-Presso, Baleno, and new-gen Brezza are among the top exported models

Maruti Suzuki has announced a record number of exports in CY 2022, with more than 2.6 lakh vehicles exported globally. This represents a 28 per cent increase over the previous record of 205,450 vehicles dispatched overseas in CY 2021. Compared to the pre-COVID year (2019), the export volume nearly doubled this calendar year (CY 2022).

Maruti Suzuki currently exports 16 models to other countries, with the S-Presso, Baleno, and new-generation Brezza being the most popular. Maruti Suzuki has now expanded its global export network to over 100 countries. The Middle East, Africa, Latin America, ASEAN, and other neighbouring countries are among the regions garnering the highest export numbers for Maruti Suzuki vehicles.

Speaking about the milestone, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Crossing the two lakh milestone in exports for the second consecutive year signifies the trust, quality, reliability, performance, and affordability of our products. This achievement further aligns with our strong commitment to the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative to manufacture products to delight global customers. We are thankful for the support from our parent company Suzuki Motor Corporation to enable us to leverage a wider distribution network across the globe. Further, adding more models to our portfolio helped sustain excitement in the export markets.”