    New Citroen C5 Aircross facelift launched in India at Rs 36.67 lakh

    Aditya Nadkarni

    6,816 Views
    New Citroen C5 Aircross facelift launched in India at Rs 36.67 lakh

    - The 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross is powered by the same 174bhp, 2.0-litre diesel engine

    - The model receives cosmetic and feature updates

    The Citroen C5 facelift has been launched in India at an introductory price starting at Rs 36.67 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available in a single dual-tone Shine variant. 

    Powering the facelifted Citroen C5 Aircross is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that generates 174bhp and 400Nm of torque. This motor is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, which is the sole gearbox on offer.

    On the outside, the 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross gets a tweaked front grille, a single-piece headlamp with integrated dual slat LED DRLs, new front and rear bumpers, a set of new 18-inch alloy wheels, and revised graphics for the LED tail lights.

    The interiors of the new Citroen C5 Aircross facelift get updates in the form of a 10-inch, freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, new switchgear that acts as a gear stalk, a wireless charger, drive modes, and a new theme for the leatherette upholstery.

    Citroen C5 Aircross Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 44.40 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 46.13 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 43.42 Lakh
    Pune₹ 44.40 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 45.39 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 40.99 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 44.31 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 42.46 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 41.69 Lakh

