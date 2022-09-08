New Citroen C5 Aircross facelift launched in India at Rs 36.67 lakh

- The 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross is powered by the same 174bhp, 2.0-litre diesel engine

- The model receives cosmetic and feature updates

The Citroen C5 facelift has been launched in India at an introductory price starting at Rs 36.67 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available in a single dual-tone Shine variant.

Powering the facelifted Citroen C5 Aircross is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that generates 174bhp and 400Nm of torque. This motor is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, which is the sole gearbox on offer.

On the outside, the 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross gets a tweaked front grille, a single-piece headlamp with integrated dual slat LED DRLs, new front and rear bumpers, a set of new 18-inch alloy wheels, and revised graphics for the LED tail lights.

The interiors of the new Citroen C5 Aircross facelift get updates in the form of a 10-inch, freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, new switchgear that acts as a gear stalk, a wireless charger, drive modes, and a new theme for the leatherette upholstery.