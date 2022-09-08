CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Mahindra sells 29,516 SUVs in August 2022

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    57 Views
    Mahindra sells 29,516 SUVs in August 2022

    - Mahindra Scorpio Classic and electric SUV Concepts introduced in August

    - 2,912 vehicles exported to international markets

    Mahindra and Mahindra has listed its sales figures for August 2022. The Indian automaker has retailed a total of 29,852 passenger vehicles in the previous month. Out of these, a major chunk of 29,516 units were SUVs while 336 units were from the cars and vans segment. Talking about exports, the carmaker dispatched 2,912 vehicles to global markets. 

    Mahindra Left Front Three Quarter

    In other news, Mahindra announced the prices of the Scorpio Classic last month. The refreshed SUV can be had in S and S11 variants with prices starting at Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in seven and nine-seat layouts and is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine that produces 130bhp and 300Nm of torque.

    Mahindra Left Front Three Quarter

    Besides this, Mahindra also unveiled five electric SUV concepts last month. Starting from late 2024, these concepts will be launched in their production-spec guise. To be retailed under the ‘Born Electric’ and ‘Electrified XUV’ verticals, these SUVs will be underpinned by the new INGLO platform.

    According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “August was a very exciting month with launches across many segments for us. Demand across our portfolio remains strong and is enhanced with blockbuster launches of Scorpio-N and Scorpio Classic. We registered the highest ever SUV Volume of 29,516 in August, registering a growth of 87 per cent over August 2021. The supply chain situation continues to remain dynamic for select product lines and we are taking appropriate actions to minimise impact.”

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Volkswagen offers service support for flood affected customers in Bengaluru

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    5685 Views
    32 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Hyundai Venue N Line

    Hyundai Venue N Line

    ₹ 12.16 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    6thSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Citroen 2022 C5 Aircross
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Citroen 2022 C5 Aircross

    ₹ 33.00 - 35.00 LakhEstimated Price

    8th Sep 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    5685 Views
    32 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra sells 29,516 SUVs in August 2022