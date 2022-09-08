Mahindra sells 29,516 SUVs in August 2022

- Mahindra Scorpio Classic and electric SUV Concepts introduced in August

- 2,912 vehicles exported to international markets

Mahindra and Mahindra has listed its sales figures for August 2022. The Indian automaker has retailed a total of 29,852 passenger vehicles in the previous month. Out of these, a major chunk of 29,516 units were SUVs while 336 units were from the cars and vans segment. Talking about exports, the carmaker dispatched 2,912 vehicles to global markets.

In other news, Mahindra announced the prices of the Scorpio Classic last month. The refreshed SUV can be had in S and S11 variants with prices starting at Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in seven and nine-seat layouts and is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine that produces 130bhp and 300Nm of torque.

Besides this, Mahindra also unveiled five electric SUV concepts last month. Starting from late 2024, these concepts will be launched in their production-spec guise. To be retailed under the ‘Born Electric’ and ‘Electrified XUV’ verticals, these SUVs will be underpinned by the new INGLO platform.

According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “August was a very exciting month with launches across many segments for us. Demand across our portfolio remains strong and is enhanced with blockbuster launches of Scorpio-N and Scorpio Classic. We registered the highest ever SUV Volume of 29,516 in August, registering a growth of 87 per cent over August 2021. The supply chain situation continues to remain dynamic for select product lines and we are taking appropriate actions to minimise impact.”