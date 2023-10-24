Tata Harrier facelift launched – All you need to know

Market introduction:

Tata Motors launched the 2023 Harrier in India at an introductory price of Rs. 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the first major update for the Mahindra XUV700 rival since its launch in 2019. Interested customers can book the facelifted Harrier from authorised Tata showroom or directly from the brand’s official website for a token amount of Rs. 25,000. Now, here are all the things you should know about the recently launched 2023 Tata Harrier.

Variants and colour:

The five-seater SUV is offered in 13 variants, namely Smart, Smart(O), Pure, Pure(O), Pure+, Pure+ S, Pure+ S Dark Edition, Adventure, Adventure+, Adventure+ Dark Edition, Adventure+ ADAS, Fearless, and Fearless+. Customers can choose the Harrier from seven different exterior shades. This includes Sunlit Yellow, Coral Red, Pebble Grey, Lunar White, Oberon Black, Seaweed Green, and Ash Grey.

Performance:

Tata has not made any mechanical changes in the new Harrier. It continues to be powered by a 2.0-litre oil burner engine that pushes out 170bhp and 350Nm of torque. The power produced in the mill is sent to the front wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed torque converter.

Exterior:

The exterior highlights of the facelifted Harrier include new LED bars at the front and rear, tweaked bumpers, new LED headlamps that are now housed on the corner of the front bumpers, and a new front grille. The silhouette of the car remains almost identical to the outgoing model but it now rides on 19-inch alloy wheels. Also, the most prominent change at the rear is the new ‘Harrier’ lettering on the tail light and the LED taillamps.

Interior:

The cabin of the SUV has received a major overhaul. The top-spec trims get a dual-tone interior theme along with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment screen that supports wireless mobile connectivity. The instrument cluster is now fully digital with a new interface and can be customised according to one’s choice. The old aircon panel is now replaced by a touchscreen unit with two toggle switches. In addition to all these, the SUV gets ambient lighting, illuminated panoramic sunroof, JBL-sourced speaker with in-built subwoofer, JLR-inspired gear knob, air purifier, rotary dial for drive modes, and a wireless charger.

Safety and features:

In terms of safety, the Harrier comes equipped with seven airbags, advanced electronic stability program, ADAS with 11 safety functions, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. Apart from this, the SUV has also scored a five-star safety rating in the global NCAP crash test. It scored 33.05 out of 34 points in the adult occupant protection test and 45 out of 49 points in the child occupant protection test.

Rivals:

The rivals to the updated Harrier include the Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urband Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, and the Volkswagen Taigun.