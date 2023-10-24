CarWale
    AD

    Tata Harrier facelift launched – All you need to know

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    18,977 Views
    Tata Harrier facelift launched – All you need to know

    Market introduction:

    Tata Motors launched the 2023 Harrier in India at an introductory price of Rs. 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the first major update for the Mahindra XUV700 rival since its launch in 2019. Interested customers can book the facelifted Harrier from authorised Tata showroom or directly from the brand’s official website for a token amount of Rs. 25,000. Now, here are all the things you should know about the recently launched 2023 Tata Harrier.

    Variants and colour:

    Tata Harrier Left Front Three Quarter

    The five-seater SUV is offered in 13 variants, namely Smart, Smart(O), Pure, Pure(O), Pure+, Pure+ S, Pure+ S Dark Edition, Adventure, Adventure+, Adventure+ Dark Edition, Adventure+ ADAS, Fearless, and Fearless+. Customers can choose the Harrier from seven different exterior shades. This includes Sunlit Yellow, Coral Red, Pebble Grey, Lunar White, Oberon Black, Seaweed Green, and Ash Grey.

    Performance:

    Tata Harrier Engine Shot

    Tata has not made any mechanical changes in the new Harrier. It continues to be powered by a 2.0-litre oil burner engine that pushes out 170bhp and 350Nm of torque. The power produced in the mill is sent to the front wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed torque converter.

    Exterior:

    Tata Harrier Front View

    The exterior highlights of the facelifted Harrier include new LED bars at the front and rear, tweaked bumpers, new LED headlamps that are now housed on the corner of the front bumpers, and a new front grille. The silhouette of the car remains almost identical to the outgoing model but it now rides on 19-inch alloy wheels. Also, the most prominent change at the rear is the new ‘Harrier’ lettering on the tail light and the LED taillamps.

    Interior:

    Tata Harrier Dashboard

    The cabin of the SUV has received a major overhaul. The top-spec trims get a dual-tone interior theme along with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment screen that supports wireless mobile connectivity. The instrument cluster is now fully digital with a new interface and can be customised according to one’s choice. The old aircon panel is now replaced by a touchscreen unit with two toggle switches. In addition to all these, the SUV gets ambient lighting, illuminated panoramic sunroof, JBL-sourced speaker with in-built subwoofer, JLR-inspired gear knob, air purifier, rotary dial for drive modes, and a wireless charger.

    Safety and features:

    Tata Harrier Front Passenger Airbag

    In terms of safety, the Harrier comes equipped with seven airbags, advanced electronic stability program, ADAS with 11 safety functions, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. Apart from this, the SUV has also scored a five-star safety rating in the global NCAP crash test. It scored 33.05 out of 34 points in the adult occupant protection test and 45 out of 49 points in the child occupant protection test.

    Rivals:

    Tata Harrier Right Rear Three Quarter

    The rivals to the updated Harrier include the Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urband Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, and the Volkswagen Taigun.

    Tata Harrier Image
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Next-generation Maruti Swift unveiled; expected to arrive in 2024
     Next 
    New Maruti Suzuki Swift to be officially unveiled tomorrow

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Harrier Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33557 Views
    16 Likes
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    By CarWale Team19 Apr 2018
    33133 Views
    149 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.26 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.03 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Safari
    Tata Safari
    Rs. 16.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th OCT
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate
    Rs. 11.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BMW X4 M40i
    BMW X4 M40i
    Rs. 96.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th OCT
    Tata Safari
    Tata Safari
    Rs. 16.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th OCT
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th OCT
    Aston Martin DB12
    Aston Martin DB12
    Rs. 4.59 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW iX1
    BMW iX1
    Rs. 66.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20 N Line
    Hyundai i20 N Line
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
    Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
    Rs. 1.39 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    Rs. 1.10 - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    2nd Nov 2023Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift

    Rs. 95.00 Lakh - 1.00 CroreEstimated Price

    2nd Nov 2023Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV

    Rs. 9.50 - 12.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Sonet Facelift
    Kia Sonet Facelift

    Rs. 8.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th OCT
    Tata Safari
    Tata Safari
    Rs. 16.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th OCT
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Harrier Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 18.91 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 19.34 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 18.67 Lakh
    PuneRs. 18.91 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 19.33 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 17.63 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 19.04 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 18.25 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 17.61 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33557 Views
    16 Likes
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    By CarWale Team19 Apr 2018
    33133 Views
    149 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Harrier facelift launched – All you need to know