New Maruti Suzuki Swift to be officially unveiled tomorrow

Suzuki is all set to officially take the wraps off the new Swift tomorrow, 25 October, at the ongoing Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo. The carmaker is also scheduled to reveal the interior of the India-bound eVX electric SUV, details of which are live on our website.

Earlier this month, images of the new Suzuki Swift made their way to the web. These pictures revealed that the new-gen concept will get a hexagonal grille with chrome surround and inserts, new front and rear bumpers, and tweaked projector headlamps with L-shaped LED DRLs. Further, it will receive fog lights with black housings, new dual-tone alloy wheels, C-shaped LED taillight inserts, and horizontally positioned reflectors. The rear door handles have been repositioned from the C-pillar back to the door. Also up for offer will be black-coloured ORVMs, pillars, and a roof.

Details regarding updates to the interior of the new Maruti Swift remain scarce, although we do expect an ADAS suite to be available. Powering the model could be a 1.2-litre Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with manual and automatic gearboxes. It is also likely to receive a strong-hybrid technology.