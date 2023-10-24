CarWale
    CarTrade launches DriveASmile initiative to aid India’s 37 million mobility workers

    CarWale Team

    CarTrade launches DriveASmile initiative to aid India’s 37 million mobility workers

    CarTrade Tech's CSR arm, CarTrade Foundation, has announced the launch of its flagship initiative, 'DriveASmile', on the occasion of Dussehra. The aim of this initiative is to create a positive and lasting social impact within India's mobility sector.

    As India's leading multi-channel auto platform, CarTrade Tech is dedicated to driving innovation and social change in the automotive industry through this new endeavour.

    DriveASmile is a digital platform that connects individuals working in the mobility industry, including taxi drivers, food delivery personnel, auto plant workers, petrol station employees, automobile dealership staff, families, compassionate donors, and donor organisations. This platform provides a transparent way for donors to help those facing financial challenges in the mobility sector.

    Currently, two programs are live on the platform - support for education and health for car dealer employees, and education for transport industry families.

    Speaking on the occasion, Vinay Sanghi, Chairman and Founder. CarTrade Tech, said, 'In our view, the path to business success should be paved with a commitment to reciprocate the support we receive from the very communities that underpin our enterprise. The individuals who are part of the mobility and automotive sector’s intricate value chain are not just vital to our operations; they are an integral part of our journey. Through DriveASmile, a digital marketplace connecting donors with verified recipients, we are committed to offering unwavering assistance to the dedicated workforce of the mobility sector and standing by them in their times of need. It is not just a program, it's a living testament to our ethos of compassion and solidarity. We are proud to have launched ‘DriveASmile’ on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, symbolising our commitment to foster positive social change in the mobility sector.'

