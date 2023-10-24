Maruti eVX interiors to be revealed tomorrow

Showcased in concept form at the 2023 Auto Expo

Will go into production in 2024

The Maruti Suzuki eVX concept will take centre stage at the 2023 Japanese Mobility Show tomorrow as the automaker will reveal its interior design for the first time. The production version of this vehicle will be the Japanese automaker’s first EV and will be produced at their Gujarat plant in late 2024.

Leaked images of the cabin indicate an angular design with a large one-piece bezel-free display, rectangular four-spoke steering wheel and a bejewelled gear selector dial. Also visible are touch-sensitive controls for the windows and ORVMs. It will be a five-seat model but from what Suzuki has indicated we also expect an electric three-row vehicle for markets like India.

The eVX measures in at 4.3-metres with a wheelbase of 2.6 metres putting it on par with the segment that it will be launched into. Maruti has also said that it will be based on a dedicated new BEV platform and have the battery capacity to provide a range of 500km. Surprisingly enough, while the concept car is bold and angular, spy images of various eVX test mules indicate a conventional shape with recognisable Suzuki interior design elements.

When launched, the eVX will rival the likes of electric cars from Hyundai, Kia, Honda, Volkswagen, Skoda and of course, a sister model from Toyota which should arrive a few months after this one is launched.