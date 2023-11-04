Maruti Jimny AT variants still in high demand

Launched in June 2023

10,000 open bookings as of 30 September

Maruti Suzuki is still seeing a higher demand for the AT variants of the Jimny since its launch in June 2023. The car was unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo with bookings commencing on 17 January. The automaker has produced 14,500 units, out of which 10,000 have been sold so far. Further, as planned, Maruti is producing 2,500 units of the car every month, though it is unclear if this number includes exports. Finally, the brand also said that there is a bigger demand for small SUVs from urban areas as compared to rural markets.

The Jimny was one of the two highlight products that Maruti Suzuki showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo. Bookings opened at the Auto Expo itself while production for the SUV began in May 2023. It is available in three MT variants and three AT variants across five-single tone and two dual-tone paint schemes.

The only engine on offer is a 1.5-litre AT petrol that produces 103bhp/136Nm and can be had with a five-speed manual or a four-speed AT. The Jimny’s prices currently range from Rs. 12.74 lakh to Rs. 15.05 lakh (ex-showroom).