    Maruti Jimny AT variants still in high demand

    Maruti Jimny AT variants still in high demand
    • Launched in June 2023
    • 10,000 open bookings as of 30 September

    Maruti Suzuki is still seeing a higher demand for the AT variants of the Jimny since its launch in June 2023. The car was unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo with bookings commencing on 17 January. The automaker has produced 14,500 units, out of which 10,000 have been sold so far. Further, as planned, Maruti is producing 2,500 units of the car every month, though it is unclear if this number includes exports. Finally, the brand also said that there is a bigger demand for small SUVs from urban areas as compared to rural markets.

    The Jimny was one of the two highlight products that Maruti Suzuki showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo. Bookings opened at the Auto Expo itself while production for the SUV began in May 2023. It is available in three MT variants and three AT variants across five-single tone and two dual-tone paint schemes.

    The only engine on offer is a 1.5-litre AT petrol that produces 103bhp/136Nm and can be had with a five-speed manual or a four-speed AT. The Jimny’s prices currently range from Rs. 12.74 lakh to Rs. 15.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Image
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Skoda India sold 35,600 vehicles from January to September 2023

