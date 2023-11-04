CarWale
    Skoda India sold 35,600 vehicles from January to September 2023

    Desirazu Venkat

    Skoda India sold 35,600 vehicles from January to September 2023
    • Kushaq is the highest-performing model
    • Enyaq is expected to be a big launch in 2024

    Skoda India sold a total of 35,600 vehicles from January to September 2023. In contrast, the automaker sold 38,300 units in the corresponding period last year, indicative of a 7.1 per cent de-growth for 2023.

    In this, the Kushaq led the charge with 19,300 units and the Slavia came in second with 14,100 units, while the premium models made up the rest of the numbers. The Octavia’s sales were stopped for India in April while the Superb, in the outgoing generation, was discontinued for India in October.

    Currently, only the Kodiaq is on sale in the premium segment. Skoda officially announced in June that India received an additional allocation for this SUV after the first allocation was sold out within a few weeks of its launch in May 2023. Skoda is expected to bring the Enyaq EV in 2024 and also showcase a sub-four metre SUV concept that is expected to arrive here in early 2025.

