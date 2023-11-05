CarWale
    New-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift colour options revealed

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift colour options revealed
    • Showcased at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show
    • Expected to come to India early next year

    Suzuki revealed the fourth-generation Swift at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo earlier this year. The carmaker has been drip-feeding us with key details of the car, including its design, interior, specifications, and now, the colour options.

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift Left Front Three Quarter

    The Maruti Suzuki Swift for the Japanese market will be offered in 13 paintjobs, including nine mono tone and four dual-tone options. The mono tone colours include Frontier Blue Pearl Metallic, Cool Yellow Metallic, Burning Red Pearl Metallic, Flame Orange Pearl Metallic, Caravan Ivory Pearl Metallic, Pure White Pearl, Premium Silver Metallic, Super Black Pearl, and Star Silver Metallic. The dual-tone options include the aforementioned blue, red, yellow, and white paintjobs with contrasting black roofs.

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift Left Front Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the next-gen Swift will be powered by a new 1.2-litre, Z12E, NA petrol engine paired with a CVT gearbox and a 4WD system as standard (for the Japanese market). We have detailed the model in a picture gallery, and you can read about it on our website.

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift Image
    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift
    Rs. 6.50 - 10.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift Gallery

    Popular Videos

