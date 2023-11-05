Tata Safari facelift deliveries commence across India

Available in 10 variants and seven colour options

Powered by a sole diesel engine

Tata Motors launched the Safari facelift in India last month alongside the updated Harrier. The flagship three-row SUV is available at a starting price of Rs. 16.19 lakh (ex-showroom) across 10 variants. Now, post its launch, customers who booked the Safari facelift have started getting the delivery of their car across the country.

The new Tata Safari can be had in 10 trims, namely, Smart (O), Pure (O), Adventure, Adventure+, Adventure+ Dark, Accomplished, Accomplished Dark, Accomplished+ Dark, Adventure+ A, and Accomplished+. As for the colour options, the automaker is offering seven colour schemes including Cosmic Gold, Galactic Sapphire, Lunar Slate, Oberon Black, Stardust Ash, Stellar Frost, and Supernova Copper.

In terms of features, the facelifted version of the Safari comes loaded with a floating 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, dual-zone climate control with touch-based HVAC panel, digital instrument cluster with navigation support, and a four-spoke steering wheel with illuminated logo. Also on offer are features such as powered and ventilated front seats, ventilated seats for the second row in six-seater version, air purifier, wireless charger, ambient mood lighting, blind spot monitor, 360-degree surround camera, ADAS suite, gesture-controlled powered tailgate, and a panoramic sunroof.

Mechanically, the Tata Safari facelift continues to be powered by the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual and an automatic torque converter unit. This motor is BS6 2.0-compliant and is tuned to produce 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque.

Notably, the Safari facelift alongside the new Harrier becomes the highest safety-rated model to be tested in the GNCAP crash tests.

