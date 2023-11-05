CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki produces over 1.73 lakh passenger cars in October 2023

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    555 Views
    Maruti Suzuki produces over 1.73 lakh passenger cars in October 2023
    • Hatchbacks and compact cars increased for upcoming festivals
    • 2.08 lakh open bookings for FY 2024-25

    Last month, Maruti Suzuki produced a total of 1,76,437 units which comprises passenger vehicles as well as light commercial vehicles. These numbers are higher compared to the nearly 1.75 lakh vehicles that were manufactured last month. Here we give you the segment-wise details of the cars manufactured in the previous month.

    Maruti Suzuki Right Rear Three Quarter

    Under the mini and compact sub-category, the automaker produced 1,04,856 vehicles. This segment is the highest contributor to the brand’s sales and comprises cars such as the Alto, Wagon R, Swift, Baleno, S-Presso, Dzire, and Celerio. Coming to the mid-size segment, the production of Ciaz was reduced with a total of 1,334 units built in October 2023. However, the utility vehicles category, under which the Brezza, Fronx, Jimny, Ertiga, and XL6 are produced, witnessed a dip with 67,040 units manufactured last month as compared to 69,593 units built in September 2023. With this, the total number of passenger vehicles produced in October 2023 stood at 1,73,451 units.

    The present order books of Maruti Suzuki stand at 2.08 lakh pending orders for FY 2024-25. Since Arena comprises more models, almost 77 per cent are from this sub-brand whereas the latter 33 per cent is for Nexa models.

