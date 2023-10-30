CarWale
    New Maruti Suzuki Swift unveiled: Now in pictures

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New Maruti Suzuki Swift unveiled: Now in pictures

    Earlier this month, Suzuki showcased the new-gen Swift at the 2023 Japanese Mobility Show in Tokyo. We expect the fourth-generation model to arrive in India in the second half of 2024. Let us now take a closer look at the hatchback in images.

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift Front View

    Up-front, the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift gets a new grille with hexagon inserts and a chrome surround, new LED DRLs and projector headlamps, tweaked bumper, and fog lights with black surrounds.

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift Right Side View

    On either side, the silhouette of the Swift has been retained, and the changes here are limited to a set of new diamond-cut alloy wheels, blacked-out pillars, and rear door handles that are now back on the doors, unlike the outgoing version where they are placed on the C-pillars.

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift Right Rear Three Quarter

    Towards the rear, the new-gen premium hatchback gets a refreshed taillight design with a C-shaped brake light, clear lens indicators and reverse lights, and a revised bumper with a black insert and horizontally positioned reflectors.

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift Left Side View

    The Swift continues to be offered with a conventional antenna instead of a shark-fin antenna.

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift Dashboard

    Inside, the new Swift boasts a dual-tone black and white interior theme, while the seats get a grey finish.

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift Dashboard

    On the features front, the new Swift will come equipped with a new freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, new console for the AC functions, new OS system, Level 2 ADAS suite, reworked AC vents, and automatic climate control.

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift Image
    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift
    Rs. 6.50 - 10.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Maruti Suzuki Swift to get a new engine and gearbox option

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift Gallery

