New Maruti Suzuki Swift unveiled: Now in pictures

Earlier this month, Suzuki showcased the new-gen Swift at the 2023 Japanese Mobility Show in Tokyo. We expect the fourth-generation model to arrive in India in the second half of 2024. Let us now take a closer look at the hatchback in images.

Up-front, the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift gets a new grille with hexagon inserts and a chrome surround, new LED DRLs and projector headlamps, tweaked bumper, and fog lights with black surrounds.

On either side, the silhouette of the Swift has been retained, and the changes here are limited to a set of new diamond-cut alloy wheels, blacked-out pillars, and rear door handles that are now back on the doors, unlike the outgoing version where they are placed on the C-pillars.

Towards the rear, the new-gen premium hatchback gets a refreshed taillight design with a C-shaped brake light, clear lens indicators and reverse lights, and a revised bumper with a black insert and horizontally positioned reflectors.

The Swift continues to be offered with a conventional antenna instead of a shark-fin antenna.

Inside, the new Swift boasts a dual-tone black and white interior theme, while the seats get a grey finish.

On the features front, the new Swift will come equipped with a new freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, new console for the AC functions, new OS system, Level 2 ADAS suite, reworked AC vents, and automatic climate control.