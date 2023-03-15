Toyota Innova Crysta Diesel prices in India start at Rs. 19.13 lakh

- Deliveries to begin soon

- Prices of VX and ZX variants to be revealed soon

The Toyota Innova Crysta Diesel prices have been revealed, and as per our sources, the Crysta Diesel facelift has a starting price of Rs. 19.13 lakh (ex-showroom). While the MPV is offered in G, GX, VX, and ZX variants, the prices of base G and GX variants are now available.

The Crysta will be sold alongside the Innova Hycross. It gets a new revised front fascia with chrome surrounds around the grille and the fog lamp housing. Besides this, the Crysta will continue to get a touchscreen infotainment system, leatherette upholstery, a powered driver seat, rear aircon vents, and a rear parking camera.

The Crysta Diesel is powered by a 2.4-litre diesel engine that is tuned to produce 148bhp and 343Nm of torque. The motor is paired solely with a five-speed manual gearbox. This engine will also meet the upcoming BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms.

Innova Crysta Diesel prices

The following are the ex-showroom variant-wise prices of the new Toyota Innova Crysta Diesel:

Toyota Innova Crysta Diesel G 7-seater: Rs. 19.13 lakh

Toyota Innova Crysta Diesel G 8-seater: Rs. 19.18 lakh

Toyota Innova Crysta Diesel GX 7-seater: Rs. 19.99 lakh

Toyota Innova Crysta Diesel GX 8-seater: Rs. 19.99 lakh