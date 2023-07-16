Mahindra XUV.e8 (XUV700 EV) patent leaked

- The XUV.e8 was unveiled in February last year

- To be launched in late 2024

Mahindra XUV700 EV (XUV.e8) debut and launch timeline

Mahindra pulled the covers off the electric XUV700 during an event in February 2022. The model was among the multiple EVs planned to set foot in the market in the coming years. Ahead of the launch in December next year, the design patent of the XUV.e8 has leaked on the web.

XUV.e8 design patent leaked: What does it reveal?

As seen in the image here, the new XUV.e8 will remain largely identical to the model showcased last year. Up-front, the electric SUV gets a larger set of LED DRLs, an LED light bar on the fascia, copper accents all around, projector headlamps, faux skid plates, aero-wheels, contrast-coloured ORVMs, and blacked-out roof rails.

2024 XUV.e8 underpinnings and specifications

Based on the brand’s INGLO platform, the XUV.e8 will measure 4,740mm in length, 1,900mm in width, and 17,60mm in height, while the wheelbase is rated at 2,762mm. The model, essentially an EV derivative of the XUV700, has already been spotted testing in India.

New Mahindra XUV.e8 battery pack

According to Mahindra, all cars based on the INGLO platform will feature a 60-80kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor with a claimed range of 400-450km. Also up for offer will be support for 175kW charging. In the Indian market, the model is expected to compete against the upcoming Harrier EV.