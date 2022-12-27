CarWale

    Jeep Compass Sport petrol manual variant discontinued

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Jeep Compass Sport petrol manual variant discontinued

    - Now only available in petrol DCT variant 

    - Diesel manual variant still available

    Jeep India has discreetly discontinued the entry-level petrol sport manual variant of the Compass. The SUV is now only available in the automatic transmission for the base sport petrol trim, while the diesel-manual trim is still available. The reason to discontinue the variant is likely its low demand in the Indian market.

    The Jeep Compass sport petrol manual was powered by a 1.4-litre MultiAir turbocharged petrol engine that produced 160bhp and 250Nm of torque. The engine was paired with a six-speed manual transmission. Now, the SUV comes with the same mill but paired with a seven-speed DCT automatic gearbox that sends power to the front wheels. 

    The price for the Compass Sport petrol DCT starts from Rs 22.07 lakh (ex-showroom), while the diesel manual continues with the same Rs 21.09 lakh (ex-showroom) price tag. Furthermore, there are no changes in terms of the specifications and features. The SUV is offered in seven colours including Brilliant Black, Techno Metallic Green, Galaxy Blue, Grigio Magnesio Grey, Exotica Red, Minimal Grey, and Bright White. 

