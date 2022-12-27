CarWale

    Tata Tiago EV Driven: Now in Pictures

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    Tata Tiago EV Driven: Now in Pictures

    Tata’s third electric offering in India after the Nexon EV and Tigor EV is the all-new Tiago EV. It was launched in India in November 2022 and we have driven it. So let’s dive a little deeper and take a look at the new electric Tiago in finer detail through our pictures. 

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Appearance-wise, the Tiago EV is no different than the standard ICE-powered version. You do get the characteristic blue highlights thrown around with a little tweak to the grille, 14-inch steel wheels with hub caps, and a new ‘TIAGO EV’ badging at the back. 

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Unlike the limited colour options offered in the Tigor EV and Nexon EV, the Tiago EV is available in five colours – Teal Blue, Daytona Grey, Tropical Mist, Pristine White, and Midnight Plum. The one you see in the pictures is the Tropical Mist. 

    Dashboard

    On the inside, the cabin of the Tiago EV gets a circular dial selector – first seen on the Nexon EV, and a reworked TFT driver’s display. The rest of the cabin remains more or less unchanged and looks dated in this EV. 

    Front Row Seats

    With leather upholstery, the cabin looks good and feels premium thanks to its fit and finish. Some soft-touch materials on the door pads would have been a nice touch. But apart from that, the cabin of the Tiago EV remains familiar, spacious and practical.

    Second Row Seats

    In the second row, the headroom is likely reduced to accommodate the batteries under the seat, so taller passengers might find their heads brushing against the roof. The boot space, which is at 240litres isn’t compromised much, over the standard Tiago's (242litres).

    Right Front Three Quarter

    There are two battery packs on offer with the Tiago EV. The smaller one is a 19.2kWh unit that powers a motor with an output of 45kW (around 60bhp) and 110Nm. We drove the bigger 24kWh battery pack which powers a 55kW motor - (that’s close to 74bhp) and 114Nm.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    So the power figures you get in the Tiago EV match that of the petrol-powered version. This also means that the electric Tiago is as conventional and familiar to drive behind the wheel as its ICE counterpart.

    Right Side View

    There are two drive modes and three regen modes, with a provision to completely shut it off too. The 0-60kmph time in the Sport mode is 5.7 seconds. The charging options provided are 3.3kW and 7.2kW apart from the 15Amp supply and DC fast charger.

    Read the full review of the Tiago EV by clicking here

    Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi

    Tata Tiago EV Image
    Tata Tiago EV
    ₹ 8.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Altroz

    Tata Altroz

    ₹ 6.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Tiago EV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 8.97 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 8.98 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 9.05 Lakh
    Pune₹ 8.97 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 9.31 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 9.48 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 9.36 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 8.97 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 9.41 Lakh

