    Maruti's Coupe SUV spied alongside current-gen Baleno

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The Maruti Baleno-based Coupe SUV will be unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo

    - The model will be showcased along with another SUV and an EV SUV concept

    Maruti Suzuki continues testing its Baleno-based Coupe SUV on public roads ahead of its debut which is slated to take place at the Auto Expo 2023. A new spy shot shows that the Coupe SUV has been spotted next to a current-gen Baleno, giving us a better idea of the model’s dimensions and design compared to the premium hatchback that it is based on.

    As seen in the spy images, the Maruti Suzuki Coupe SUV is completely wrapped in black camouflage. The model rides higher than its sibling, the Baleno, and features a shark-fin antenna and roof rails, both of which are missing on the latter. The bumper and the bootlid of the model, unlike the Baleno will be redesigned, where the number plate recess will move up on the tailgate.

    Previous spy shots of the Maruti Baleno-based Coupe SUV hint that the model will get a new grille, split LED headlamps, a new bumper, a wide air dam, new alloy wheels, rear wiper and washer, and a set of new LED tail lights.

    Inside, the new Maruti Coupe SUV is expected to receive features such as a floating touchscreen infotainment system, a flat-bottom steering wheel, HUD, a 360-degree camera, cruise control, and six airbags. Reports suggest that the model could be powered by a new 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine although there is no official confirmation from the brand yet. Once launched, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno-based Coupe SUV will be sold via the company’s Nexa chain of dealerships.

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Coupe SUV Image
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Coupe SUV
    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
