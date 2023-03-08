CarWale
    Hyundai reveals all-new Kona EV with 490 km range

    Abhishek Nigam

    640 Views
    Hyundai reveals all-new Kona EV with 490 km range
    • Expected to get a range of 490 km with 65.4-kWh battery
    • Now also gets Over-the-Air updates for added convenience

    Hyundai has just revealed the all-new, second-generation Kona electric SUV. The car gets a host of additions over the previous model and now aims to give a bigger challenge to its competition.

    The design is unmistakably that of Kona's. The new car gets a pixelated seamless horizon lamp and pixel graphics that give it a futuristic touch. Its interior gets more room, and the driver-centric front row is accentuated by a floating horizontal C-Pad with integrated dual 12.3-inch panoramic display screens.

    Hyundai New Kona Dashboard

    Other major changes include frunk storage, active air flaps, vehicle-to-load outlets, head-up display, i-PEDAL driving mode, smart regenerative system, electronic-active sound design (e-ASD), and more. On the safety front, the new Kona gets various advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), such as lane-keeping assist, blind-spot collision assist, intelligent speed limit assist, driver attention warning, and high beam assist.

    Talking about the most important bit, the range, the new Kona can be had with standard or long-range options.  With the long-range, 65.4-kWh battery, the new Kona is expected to deliver a range of 490 km, which is one of the best in its segment.

    The new Kona will be available in EV, hybrid electric, and internal combustion variants. However, Hyundai has developed the Kona as an EV first, which is in line with the company's strategy of bringing 11 new Hyundai EVs to market by 2030. 

    The new Hyundai Kona is sure to come to Indian shores as well, and we can expect a launch towards the end of 2023.

    Hyundai New Kona Image
    Hyundai New Kona
    ₹ 23.00 - 25.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Hyundai New Kona Gallery

    • Hyundai New Kona Front View
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    By CarWale Team11 Jul 2019
    7332 Views
    47 Likes
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    By CarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    8141 Views
    28 Likes

