    2024 Hyundai Kona showcased globally

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    2024 Hyundai Kona showcased globally

    - It is the second generation of the model

    - Available in four models

    The Hyundai Kona's first generation made its world debut in 2017. And now, five years later, the Korean automaker is ready to launch the updated second-generation Kona in the international market. It will be available in four models: EV, hybrid, pure ICE, and N-Line.

    The new generation of the Hyundai Kona is in line with the design language of the brand's recently launched model, the Hyundai Ioniq. It is 150mm longer than the previous generation, measuring 4,355mm. The wheelbase of the electric crossover has also been increased by 60mm, making it more spacious on the inside. 

    Hyundai New Kona Right Front Three Quarter

    The front of the car has an LED light bar that spans the width of the vehicle, with the headlights housed within a black plastic piece that wraps around the bumper and encases the front wheels. Then, the light bar on the electric model is pixelated to match that of Hyundais Ioniq.

    Hyundai New Kona Rear View

    A closer look at the back reveals a design theme similar to the front, with a narrow light bar atop larger taillight units integrated into the wheel arches. Furthermore, the new Kona's side profile is similar to that of the Hyundai Tucson, with prominent creases and lines on the bodywork. 

    Hyundai New Kona Front Row Seats

    The interior has been completely redesigned in a futuristic style, with two 12.3-inch screens combined to form a digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment display. The gear selector has moved from the centre console to a stalk behind the steering wheel, freeing up more storage space. 

    Hyundai has not revealed any information about power, efficiency, or battery capacity. We anticipate the brand to provide more information in the coming months.

    Hyundai New Kona Image
    Hyundai New Kona
    ₹ 23.00 - 25.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
