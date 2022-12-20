2024 Hyundai Kona showcased globally

- It is the second generation of the model

- Available in four models

The Hyundai Kona's first generation made its world debut in 2017. And now, five years later, the Korean automaker is ready to launch the updated second-generation Kona in the international market. It will be available in four models: EV, hybrid, pure ICE, and N-Line.

The new generation of the Hyundai Kona is in line with the design language of the brand's recently launched model, the Hyundai Ioniq. It is 150mm longer than the previous generation, measuring 4,355mm. The wheelbase of the electric crossover has also been increased by 60mm, making it more spacious on the inside.

The front of the car has an LED light bar that spans the width of the vehicle, with the headlights housed within a black plastic piece that wraps around the bumper and encases the front wheels. Then, the light bar on the electric model is pixelated to match that of Hyundais Ioniq.

A closer look at the back reveals a design theme similar to the front, with a narrow light bar atop larger taillight units integrated into the wheel arches. Furthermore, the new Kona's side profile is similar to that of the Hyundai Tucson, with prominent creases and lines on the bodywork.

The interior has been completely redesigned in a futuristic style, with two 12.3-inch screens combined to form a digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment display. The gear selector has moved from the centre console to a stalk behind the steering wheel, freeing up more storage space.

Hyundai has not revealed any information about power, efficiency, or battery capacity. We anticipate the brand to provide more information in the coming months.