    Hyundai, Kia reveal E-GMP; first dedicated Battery-EV platform

    Santosh Nair

    Santosh Nair

    Hyundai, Kia reveal E-GMP; first dedicated Battery-EV platform

    - Capable of a range of over 500km, can be charged up to 80 per cent within 18 minutes of high-speed charging

    - High performance model based on E-GMP can accelerate from 0-100kph in less than 3.5 seconds, top speed of 260kph

    Hyundai Motor Group has unveiled its new Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), a dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV) platform that will serve as the core tech for the group’s next-generation BEV line-up.

    From 2021 onwards, this platform will underpin a range of dedicated new BEVs that also includes the brand’s Ioniq 5, Kia’s first dedicated BEV (to be revealed in 2021), and a series of other models.

    Obviously, the new E-GMP architecture is unlike Hyundai’s existing electric platform which has essentially been engineered to accommodate internal combustion engines. Some highlights include increased driving range and recharge times, strong performance, and flexibility for future development.

    Hyundai New Kona Engine Shot

    What’s more, the E-GMP reduces complexity through modularisation and standardisation. This allows for rapid and flexible development of products that can be used across most vehicle segments; such as sedans, crossovers, and SUVs. 

    As expected, both Hyundai and Kia have ambitiously shared plans to introduce up to 11 BEVs based on the new E-GMP architecture by the year 2027. Stay tuned to CarWale for the details.

    Hyundai New Kona Image
    Hyundai New Kona
    ₹ 23.00 - 25.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
