    New MG Hector production begins; to be launched next month

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    New MG Hector production begins; to be launched next month

    - To be launched in India on 5 January, 2023

    - Expected to be offered with ADAS features

    Ahead of the official unveiling of the new MG Hectoron 5 January, 2023, MG Motor India has commenced the production of the new-generation model at its manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat. The MG Hector has also crossed the one lakh production milestone, and the soon-to-be-launched updated model will feature a host of exterior changes, a revamped cabin, and added features.

    As for the exterior styling, while the image masks the front of the SUV, the prototypes have already revealed that new Hector will sport a larger front grille with a mesh-type pattern. Further, while the split headlamp setup will be retained, the fore and aft bumpers will be re-profiled with a sleek chrome insert at the bottom. The design for the alloy wheels and the rear lights are also likely to get a revision. 

    Inside, the new Hector’s cabin will be revamped to accommodate a larger 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, redesigned aircon vents, ambient lighting, a reworked centre console with an electronic parking brake and a new gear lever. We also expect the new Hector to pack in ADAS features which are offered in the other models such as MG Astor and MG Gloster

    The newest version of the MG Hector will, however, remain mechanically unchanged and will be offered with a 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid, and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The transmission options too will remain same which includes a six-speed manual, a CVT, and a DCT unit.

