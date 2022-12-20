CarWale

    Toyota Innova Hycross Driven: Now In Pictures

    Authors Image

    Sagar Bhanushali

    1,395 Views
    Toyota Innova Hycross Driven: Now In Pictures

    Come 2023 and Toyota India will bring back the diesel Innova Crysta. More importantly, the carmaker will also start deliveries of an all-new generation of the Innova and that’s what we you see here. This entirely new model called the Innova Hycross will available as either a strong hybrid or a pure petrol powered vehicle.  

    Right Side View

    Measuring 4.75m in length, 1.85m in width, 1.79m in height and with a wheelbase of 2.85m, the Innova Hycross makes for a fairly large MPV. It’s got a larger cabin than the current Innova Crysta. 

    Dashboard

    Toyota has taken a big step forward when it comes to perceived quality and the overall look. For instance, the most expensive Hycross gets a dual tone dash finished in what looks like dark chestnut.  

    Second Row Seats

    In the second row you get individual quilted leather seats which can be electrically adjusted. You also get electrically adjustable footrests for both and a retractable storage bin in the middle.  

    Third Row Seats

    The Hycross is a proper three-row vehicle with the amount of headroom and legroom the third row has. The backrest is large and under thigh support is just about enough for adults.  

    Sunroof/Moonroof

    The top-spec ZX (O) trim gets electrically adjustable Ottoman seats in the second row, a large panoramic sunroof with ambient lighting, ventilated front seats and a dual-zone climate control. 

    Infotainment System

    You also get a nine-speaker JBL audio system including a subwoofer, a 360-degree camera, electric tailgate, rear sun blinds and driver assistance systems including adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, a blind spot monitoring system, rear cross traffic alert and pre-collision warning tech.  

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Powering the Innova Hycross is a 2.0-litre strong hybrid set-up where the petrol engine makes 172bhp/188Nm and is paired to an electric motor which is good for 11bhp/206Nm. 

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Bookings are already underway for Rs 50,000. While the prices are expected to be announced early next year, the new Hycross has started to arrive at dealer showrooms across the country.  

    Pictures by Kapil Angane

    Toyota Innova Hycross Image
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    ₹ 22.00 - 30.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New MG Hector production begins; to be launched next month
     Next 
    Next-gen Volkswagen ID3 officially teased

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Toyota Innova Hycross Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team27 May 2019
    2205 Views
    12 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • MUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Renault Triber

    Renault Triber

    ₹ 5.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All MUV Cars
    BMW M340i

    BMW M340i

    ₹ 69.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thDEC
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Hector Facelift

    MG Hector Facelift

    ₹ 25.00 - 27.00 LakhEstimated Price

    5th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    ₹ 32.58 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Toyota-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team27 May 2019
    2205 Views
    12 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Toyota Innova Hycross Driven: Now In Pictures