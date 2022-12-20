Toyota Innova Hycross Driven: Now In Pictures

Come 2023 and Toyota India will bring back the diesel Innova Crysta. More importantly, the carmaker will also start deliveries of an all-new generation of the Innova and that’s what we you see here. This entirely new model called the Innova Hycross will available as either a strong hybrid or a pure petrol powered vehicle.

Measuring 4.75m in length, 1.85m in width, 1.79m in height and with a wheelbase of 2.85m, the Innova Hycross makes for a fairly large MPV. It’s got a larger cabin than the current Innova Crysta.

Toyota has taken a big step forward when it comes to perceived quality and the overall look. For instance, the most expensive Hycross gets a dual tone dash finished in what looks like dark chestnut.

In the second row you get individual quilted leather seats which can be electrically adjusted. You also get electrically adjustable footrests for both and a retractable storage bin in the middle.

The Hycross is a proper three-row vehicle with the amount of headroom and legroom the third row has. The backrest is large and under thigh support is just about enough for adults.

The top-spec ZX (O) trim gets electrically adjustable Ottoman seats in the second row, a large panoramic sunroof with ambient lighting, ventilated front seats and a dual-zone climate control.

You also get a nine-speaker JBL audio system including a subwoofer, a 360-degree camera, electric tailgate, rear sun blinds and driver assistance systems including adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, a blind spot monitoring system, rear cross traffic alert and pre-collision warning tech.

Powering the Innova Hycross is a 2.0-litre strong hybrid set-up where the petrol engine makes 172bhp/188Nm and is paired to an electric motor which is good for 11bhp/206Nm.

Bookings are already underway for Rs 50,000. While the prices are expected to be announced early next year, the new Hycross has started to arrive at dealer showrooms across the country.

Pictures by Kapil Angane