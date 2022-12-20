CarWale

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R flex fuel prototype to be showcased at Auto Expo

    Pawan Mudaliar

    - 16 vehicles to be displayed at Maruti Suzuki’s pavilion

    - Pavilion to be divided into four zones 

    We are less than a month away from much-awaited Asia’s largest auto show, Auto Expo 2023. The 16th edition of the Auto Expo will be held from 13-18 January 2023 at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, Delhi. The 2022 event was postponed due to the Corona virus-induced pandemic. 

    This year, India’s largest passenger vehicle manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki India, is all set to make a splash in the audience at the event with its exciting range of cars. The Maruti Suzuki pavilion will be divided into four zones: Sustainability zones, Technology zone, Innovation zone, and Adventure zone. On the display will be an array of 16 vehicles including the Wagon R flex fuel prototype.

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R flex-fuel prototype can run on any ethanol-petrol blend between 20 per cent (E20) and 85 per cent (E85). For reference, the latter fuel contains 15 per cent gasoline and 85 per cent ethanol. It will be significantly cheaper than regular petrol. 

    The powertrain will experience minor modifications in order to accommodate and run effectively with this blended fuel. Furthermore, technology such as ethanol sensors to measure its percentage and heated fuel rails for cold start assistance have been introduced too. It also receives an upgraded engine management system, more robust fuel pumps and injectors, and other mechanical components to improve engine endurance. 

    Along with this, the brand will also showcase two new SUVs and an electric SUV concept at the event. For more details, click here

