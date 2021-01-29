Hyundai Ioniq 5 first images out ahead of February debut

- Will be the newest pure-electric vehicle

- To feature vehicle-to-load V2L technology

Hyundai has, for the first time, officially teased the upcoming Ioniq 5 mid-size electric crossover. First showcased as the 45 Concept, the Ioniq 5 is the newest BEV vehicle in the Korean carmaker’s line-up and is scheduled to break cover next month.

The Ioniq 5 will be the first vehicle based on Hyundai Motor Group’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) architecture. This platform is developed for next-generation battery-electric vehicles that will kick-start a new era of e-mobility for the carmaker. Design highlight on the electric crossover includes a new Parametric Pixels technology for exterior lights featuring digital imaging. It also includes an eco-friendly colour material finish (CMF) direction that connects the analogue and digital features of the Ioniq sub-brand.

Apart from the pixel headlights, the Ioniq is also the first Hyundai to feature a clamshell hood. And it sits on massive 20-inch wheels that are the largest ever fitted onto a Hyundai EV. In terms of technological hardware, the Ioniq 5 comes equipped with Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology which can supply power (up to 110/220V) from the vehicle battery to the grid consumption. Moreover, there’s an ultra-fast charging capability that can add 100km of range with only five-minutes of charge.

Hyundai will take the wraps off the new Ioniq 5 at a virtual world premiere in February. It will first go on sale in the European countries before heading to the global market. After the Kona EV, we could expect Hyundai India to introduce the Ioniq 5 in India as well, but that won’t happen anytime soon.