Honda commences export of all-new City to left-hand drive markets

- Left-hand drive models of the new Honda City to be exported globally

- Right-hand drive City shipped to Nepal, Bhutan, and South Africa

Honda has announced that it has commenced the production as well as the export of its recently launched 5th generation Honda City to left-hand drive markets. The first batch of vehicles will be exported to Middle East countries from Pipavav port in Gujarat and Ennore port in Chennai.

The Japanese car manufacturer has been exporting the right-hand drive models of the new City to South Africa since August 2020 and some of the neighbouring countries like Nepal and Bhutan from October 2020.

Other models which are included in the export list are WR-V, Amaze, and the fourth generation City to SADC countries. The all-new City was launched in India with two engine options. The 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine produces 119bhp/145Nm torque while the 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel makes 98bhp/200Nm of torque. Both the engines can be had with a six-speed manual transmission. However, the petrol version is additionally benefitted with a CVT unit as well. You can read our first-drive review of the petrol version here and the diesel version here.

Speaking on the announcement, Mr Gaku Nakanishi, President & CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd., said, “Honda City has been the benchmark of sedans in India and addition of exports of its Left-Hand Drive model to completely new destinations is a great opportunity for us to strengthen our India business. We have invested in creating an expansive world-class manufacturing facility at Tapukara which can produce both right-hand and left-hand drive models that allows us to manage demand for domestic and international consumers. The 5th Generation City has been very well appreciated in the Indian market and we hope that we will be able to replicate this success and satisfy our global customers with its best quality & performance.”