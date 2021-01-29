CarWale
    • MG ZS EV subscription services launched in India; prices start at Rs 49,999

    MG ZS EV subscription services launched in India; prices start at Rs 49,999

    Aditya Nadkarni

    MG ZS EV subscription services launched in India; prices start at Rs 49,999

    - MG ZS EV subscription service is available with a range of timelines

    - The subscription service is currently offered in four cities

    MG Motor India has made the ZS EV available for subscription at an inaugural offer price of Rs 49,999 per month. An initiative under MG Subscribe with Zoomcar and Orix, the offering will help customers experience the ZS EV for a period of 36 months.

    MG Motor is focused on providing shared mobility options to its customers as part of its vision of CASE (Connected–Autonomous–Shared-Electric). This partnership aims to provide mobility options to ZS EV customers with Zoomcar and Orix. The inaugural offer can be availed at Rs 49,999 per month in Mumbai for a tenure of 36 months.

    The ZS EV is currently available for subscription in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi-NCR, and Bangalore, while more cities will be added soon.  Under the program, the MG ZS EV comes with flexible 12, 24, 18, 30, or 36-month subscription options.

    MG ZS EV
    ₹ 20.89 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • MG
    • ZS EV
    • MG ZS EV
