Mumbai Falcons becomes the first-Indian team to compete in Asian F3 championship

- Jehan Daruvala and Kush Maini to lead the team

- Round one F3 Asian Championship to be held in Dubai

Mumbai Falcons is the first all-India team to compete in the prestigious F3 ASIAN Championship slated to commence tomorrow in Dubai. The team will be led by the Indian racing driver Jehan Daruvala and Kush Maini. Jehan recently registered his first Formula 2 win at the Sakhir Grand Prix Sprint race and Kush Maini has proved his mettle with an overall standing of second place at the 2020 British F3 Championship.

The Asian F3 Championship was established in the year 2018 and comprises of five-round 15-race long circuits across Asia. This year’s event will kick off in Dubai on 29 January. The round one at the Dubai Autodrome will witness 23 racers from 17 different countries competing for the title. Mumbai Falcons is headed by former F2 and GT1 racer Armaan Ebrahim as the Team Principal and eight-time National Champion Rayomand Banajee as strategy and communications head.

Navjeet Gadhoke, owner of Mumbai Falcons, said, “Our goal is to take Indian Motorsport to new heights. Asian F3 is just the beginning. With Jehan and Kush, we have the best driver line-up on the grid. We are confident of going all the way and winning the Championship,” he added.

Jehan Daruvala, an F2 and F3 race winner, said, “We have prepared very well for this and are thrilled about the way the cars have turned out. We are particularly excited about racing for an Indian team and are looking forward to the challenge.”