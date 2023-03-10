BMW India opens a new dealership in Mangaluru

- The facility spreads across 33,400 square feet

BMW India announced the inauguration of the Varsha Autohaus dealership in Mangaluru, Karnataka. This dealership will offer immersive sales, service, and brand experience along with access to BMW Premium Selection (BPS) – a used car division to the customers.

The facility is spread across 33,400 square feet with a capacity to display four cars along with storing spare parts inventory. It also features car configurator and lounge area, and provides a virtual experience as well. Moreover, the workshop is equipped with eight service bays that can service up to 20 cars per day. The facility has also installed a 24kW DC charger for charging BEV vehicles in its parking area.

Moreover, for customers looking out for financing solutions, the facility also has a dedicated team of finance and insurance consultants to offer personalised advice and provide suitable financing options as per the customer’s needs. Additionally, customers can also choose a trade-in offer for exchange value, hassle-free documentation, and evaluation of vehicles at the dealership.

Commenting on the occasion, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, “As part of our vision for sustainable growth, BMW India is committed towards the development of a robust BMW dealer network of international standards at all important commercial centres across the country. Mangaluru is one of the fastest-growing non-metro cities in South India and will play an important role in BMW’s market offensive in India. With the launch of Varsha Autohaus, we will continue to set new standards in the luxury car market in the region and provide high-quality services to our customers and prospects in Mangaluru and the Karnataka region.”