    2023 Honda City base variant spotted at a dealership

    Aditya Nadkarni

    2023 Honda City base variant spotted at a dealership

    - New Honda City prices in India start at 11.49 lakh

    - Available in four variants

    Honda launched the facelifted City in the country last week, with prices in India starting at Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated model has now started arriving at local dealerships across the country.

    Honda New City Front View

    As seen in the images here, the new Honda City base variant is finished in a shade of Platinum White Pearl. It comes equipped with features such as LED DRLs, LED projector headlamps, a new grille, LED tail lights, 15-inch steel wheels with wheel covers, and body-coloured mirrors. Customers can choose from four variants, including SV, V, VX, and ZX.

    Honda New City Rear View

    The interiors of the City facelift receive features in the form of an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, dual-tone interior theme, automatic climate control, engine start-stop button, rear AC vents, and a height-adjustable driver seat. It gets safety features including four airbags, ABS with EBD, VSA, AHA, TPMS, brake assist, rear parking sensors, rear parking camera with guidelines, and hill start assist.

    Honda New City Dashboard

    Propelling the 2023 Honda City SV variant is a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, NA petrol engine that generates an output of 119bhp and 145Nm of torque, paired only with a six-speed manual unit. This motor is claimed to return a mileage of 17.8kmpl.

    Honda New City Image
    Honda New City
    ₹ 11.52 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Honda New City Price in India

    On-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 13.61 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 14.33 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 13.46 Lakh
    Pune₹ 13.51 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 14.22 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 12.73 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 14.01 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 13.42 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 12.72 Lakh

