    2022 Kia Sonet launched - Top 4 highlights

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    627 Views
    2022 Kia Sonet launched - Top 4 highlights

    Kia Motors recently launched the refreshed versions of both its SUVs — the Seltos and the Sonet. The latter is updated with nine additional features and here we'll focus on the top four important changes to the compact SUV.

    1. Add-on safety

    First things first. The carmaker wants to focus on the additional safety of occupants. Hence side airbags will now be offered from the HTX+ variant onward. The vehicle also gets a Highline Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

    Kia Sonet Driver Side Airbag

    2. New body colour

    Another minuscule yet important cosmetic update is in terms of the addition of new exterior paint shades. Prospective buyers can now choose from the new Sparkling Silver or Imperial Blue body colour apart from the existing body colour options.

    Kia Sonet Right Front Three Quarter

    3. Colour instrument cluster in lower trims

    This 2022 Kia Sonet receives a 4.2-inch coloured instrument cluster from its lower HTX versions onwards. Earlier, this feature was available only in the top-spec trims.

    Kia Sonet Dashboard

    4. Leatherette seats

    What's more, the semi-leatherette seats seen on the higher-spec trims of the Sonet will now be offered in the HTE variant and above. These will boast white stitching for added appeal.

    Kia Sonet Image
    Kia Sonet
    ₹ 7.15 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
