  Home
  News
  Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG Coupe: Top 5 USPs

Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG Coupe: Top 5 USPs

June 10, 2020, 05:00 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
6182 Views
Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG Coupe: Top 5 USPs

It was the year 2008. Mercedes-Benz gave their mad scientists at Affalterbach complete liberty to tune the C-Class from the ground up into a full-blown performance car. And these mad men made the best of this opportunity and plonked a mammoth 6.3-litre V8 in the sedan and the result was a mental tyre-shredding machine. Then in 2011 came the updated C-Class with two fewer doors but the underlying characteristics were retained. Now, in the newest generation, the German carmaker has launched the all-new C63 AMG in India. Let us delve a little deeper into this performance coupe and see what makes it stand out.

Engine:

Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe Exhaust Pipes

Although the original C63 AMG came with the mad 6.3-litre V8 and a 5.5-litre V8, changing times have downsized the engine significantly. The new C63 AMG Coupe now has a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 under its hood punching out 469bhp and 650Nm. But don’t be disheartened, because, although it’s down on cubic capacity, the new motor is equally powerful as its predecessor and much more advance in every way imaginable.

Running gear and performance:

Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe Rear view

And to keep the C63 as tail-happy as the original, Mercedes-Benz has stuck to the RWD layout. All the raw power is channelled from the engine through a multi-clutch nine-speed sports box. This race-inspired transmission can kick-down gears, from ninth-to-sixth or fifth-to-second, for example. As a result, the C63 AMG Coupe can sprint from standstill to 100kmph in just 4.0 seconds and its top speed is electronically limited to 250kmph.

Interior:

Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe Front Row Seats

In a typical AMG model, the C63 Coupe’s interior accentuates its sporty intentions. There are AMG buttons which can alter the driving modes and the AMG-spec performance wheel is wrapped in Alcantara and designed to be used on a race track. There’s loads of carbon fibre materials all around the cabin too. Customers can also opt for performance seats which amplify the sporty feel behind the wheel.

AMG Dynamic Select:

The C63 AMG Coupe comes standard with Mercedes-AMG’s Dynamic Select drive modes. The driver can change the entire characteristics of the coupe with up to five different transmission modes. Apart from Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Slippery and Race (available for the C63 S), the Individual mode allows the driver to configure the C63 for themselves.

Styling:

Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe Front view

Making the C63 Coupe standout – apart from just two doors, of course – from the standard C-Class are those Panamericana grille leading the way. It also sits lower with a sloping roofline and the added creases and muscles elevatethe drama. There are quad exhaust tips at the back screaming performance and subtle yet stylish 19-inch AMG-spec alloy wheels are hard to miss. The C63 AMG Coupe surely looks fast even while standing still.

