    2023 Mercedes-Benz A-Class – Feature highlights in pictures

    Sagar Bhanushali

    2023 Mercedes-Benz A-Class – Feature highlights in pictures

    Earlier this year, Mercedes-Benz updated its entry-level sedan, the A-Class. Launched as a petrol-only offering for now (there is a diesel version coming by the end of 2023), the new A200 is priced at Rs. 45.80 lakh and we have driven it extensively. You can read our review of this sedan, but if you want to know everything that’s new in this 2023 update then read on.  

    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Headlight

    The exterior design updates are minimal on the new A-Class. For starters, the daytime running lights within the headlights are slimmer than before and the headlights themselves come with adaptive high beam assist.  

    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Grille

    The intakes on the bumper, too, are slightly different, so the update there is hardly palpable. What you may notice instantly though is the redesigned grille that now comes with a honeycomb mesh design and a sleeker chrome line.  

    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Wheel

    Other changes include a new twin-spoke design for the 17-inch alloys and redesigned taillights, which make the A-Class look like a mini C-Class from the back. 

    Dashboard

    Inside, the A-Class continues with its surprisingly premium-looking interiors. The quality is right up there, too. For the 2023 update, Mercedes has improved the user-friendliness of this cabin by updating the telematics and adding a couple of features. 

    Steering Mounted Controls

    Firstly, you get a new design for the steering wheel, which comes with touch control panels instead of proper buttons. Secondly, one can now use Apple CarPlay or Android Auto wirelessly, which makes the whole experience of getting into the car and driving off so much easier.  

    Center Console/Centre Console Storage

    Unfortunately, the A-Class no longer comes with a touchpad over the centre console. So, you will have to use the touchscreen to control everything, although that’s not necessarily a bad thing. What’s bad though is the extremely shallow recess area that Mercedes has integrated where the touchpad used to be – it’s neither big enough to keep any smartphone nor deep enough to store a wallet.  

    Grille

    The A-Class in India can be had in a single, fully loaded variant, so you pretty much get everything that is expected at this price point. There are LED headlamps (now with adaptive high beam assist as mentioned above) and a panoramic sunroof. 

    Front Row Seats

    You also get electrically adjustable front seats with a memory function, a two-zone climate control, wireless charging, wireless phone mirroring, cruise control, and a highly configurable ambient lighting setup. 

    360-Degree Camera Control

    A special shout-out goes to the MBUX infotainment system, which may look a little complicated at first glance but once you get used to it, it is amongst the most intuitive systems out there. 

    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Infotainment System

    Although quite small in size, the main display for the MBUX system is crisp and you can now wirelessly use Android Auto or Apple CarPlay on it.  

    Right Side View

    On the safety front, besides a bunch of airbags, ABS, ESP, and EBD, the A-Class also gets automatic brake assist, which will apply full braking force at low speeds if it senses a possible collision.

    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Image
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Rs. 45.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
