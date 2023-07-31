CarWale
    Nissan Magnite waiting period extends up to 3 weeks

    Haji Chakralwale

    - Magnite prices start at Rs. 6 lakh 

    - It is the only Nissan model on sale

    Earlier this year, Nissan discontinued the production of the Kicks SUV in India. With this, the sub-four metre Magnite SUV is the only model on sale from the Japanese maker in the country. It can be had in multiple variants including, XE, XL, XV, Turbo, Premium, Premium Turbo (O), and Geza Edition.

    Nissan Magnite waiting period

    Nissan Magnite Right Front Three Quarter

    Currently, all the variants of the Nissan Magnite command a standard waiting period of two to three weeks. Moreover, customers looking for the dual-tone or the Flare Garnet Red colour, in particular, will have to wait up to five weeks to get the delivery of the SUV.

    Engine and gearbox options of Magnite SUV

    Mechanically, the Magnite can be had with a 1.0-litre NA petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. The former comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox while the latter is bundled with a five-speed manual or a CVT unit. Notably, with the latest update, both powertrains are now BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms-compliant.

    Nissan Magnite discounts and achievement

    Nissan Magnite Left Rear Three Quarter

    Moreover, to boost sales, the automaker is offering heavy discounts of up to Rs. 72,000, on the Magnite SUV. Additionally, the SUV recently achieved the 1 lakh unit production milestone in India.

