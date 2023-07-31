Hyundai Alcazar and Creta Adventure trademarked; launching soon?

- Hyundai could be working on new special edition versions

- Launch likely in the coming weeks

Hyundai registers two new trademarks

Hyundai has registered two new trademarks for the Indian market. Called the Creta Adventure and Alcazar Adventure, these are likely to be special edition versions that will be introduced ahead of the upcoming festive season.

Hyundai Creta and Alcazar Adventure expected changes

While official details remain unknown at the moment, it is believed that the Alcazar and Creta Adventure special editions could get updates in the form of a new paintjob and contrast-coloured exterior bits like the grille, alloy wheels, and faux skid plates.

Alcazar and Creta Adventure editions engine and specifications

Under the hood, the Creta Adventure is expected to be offered with the same 1.5-litre NA petrol motor and 1.5-litre diesel engine paired with manual and automatic transmissions. The Alcazar Adventure edition, on the other hand, is likely to soldier on with the same 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and 1.5-litre diesel mill paired with manual and automatic units.