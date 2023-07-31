Honda Elevate first drive review to go live tomorrow

- To be launched in the first week of September

- Available in a single powertrain

Honda finally stepped into the fierce mid-size SUV segment by unveiling the Elevate on 6 June, 2023. Now that you all know about the exterior, interior, features, and safety, you might be eagerly waiting to know how it feels to drive the Elevate. So, we have finally got our hands on the five-seater SUV and our opinions on the same will go live tomorrow at 11.00am on the Carwale website along with a video on Carwale’s YouTube channel.

Honda Elevate engine and specifications

Mechanically, the Elevate is solely powered by a 1.5-litre gasoline engine that is tuned to produce 119bhp and 145Nm of torque. The transmission duties are handled by a five-speed manual gearbox and a CVT unit with an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 15.31kmpl and 16.92kmpl, respectively. Meanwhile, unlike the Honda City, the Elevate misses out on the hybrid powertrain setup.

Honda Elevate waiting period

Ahead of its official launch, the Elevate already commands a waiting period of up to 16-18 weeks in India from the day of booking. This may vary depending on the variant, colour, dealership, region, and other factors.

Elevate rivals and competition

Upon its launch, the Elevate will compete against the likes of the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, and Volkswagen Taigun.