Mercedes-Benz working on a new entry-level car; Concept teased

Mercedes-Benz has announced that it will reveal a new concept at the 2023 IAA Mobility auto show in Munich, Germany. The highlight of this year’s show will be a concept of a future offering that will eventually cater to the entry-level segment.

Mercedes will be showcasing its entire range of current and future electric and electrified vehicles across all Mercedes brands, including Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach and Mercedes‑Benz Vans. The global debut of the new E-Class All-Terrain will also take place and it will mark the third variant to be unveiled in three months, completing the new E-Class family.

Like its sedan and estate counterparts, this off-road variant of the E-Class is likewise electrified and will also be available as a plug-in hybrid. Meanwhile, off-roading enthusiasts will have their first camouflaged glimpse of the electric series-production future of the G-Wagon. Also on display as show premieres are the new EQA, EQB and the EQV.

Coming back to the new entry-level concept, Mercedes isn’t giving out any details just yet but we already know that the production model will be based on the brand’s MMA platform. We expect the production car to take shape in 2024.