    Kia Seltos ARAI mileage figures revealed for all powertrains

    Read inதமிழ்
    Desirazu Venkat

    Kia Seltos ARAI mileage figures revealed for all powertrains
    • Launched in India on 21 July at Rs 10.89 lakh
    • Available with three powertrain options

    ARAI mileage

    We have covered just about everything you would need on the recently launched Kia Seltos facelift that was launched in India with a starting price of Rs 10.89 lakh (ex-showroom). From a list of what else can you buy for the price of each variant right down to the first drive review, we have got it all. Now here is a look at the ARAI-certified mileage for the Kia Seltos.

    Kia Seltos 1.5-litre petrol

    This engine is available in the HTE, HTK, HTK+ and HTX variants. It produces 133bhp/144Nm and can be had with either a six-speed manual or a CVT. The MT-powered model has an ARAI mileage of 17kmpl while the CVT has a mileage of 17.7kmpl.

    Kia Seltos 1.5-litre GDi turbo petrol

    This engine is available in the HTK, HTK+, HTX+, GTX+ and X-Line variants. It produces 158bhp/253Nm and can be had with either a six-speed clutchless manual (iMT) or a seven-speed DCT. The iMT-powered model has an ARAI mileage of 17.7kmpl while the DCT has a mileage of 17.9kmpl.

    Kia Seltos 1.5-litre diesel

    The sole oil burner option is a 1.5-litre diesel that is available across all variants of the Seltos range. This engine produces 114bhp/250Nm and can be had with a six-speed iMT or a six-speed torque converter automatic. The iMT has a mileage of 20.7kmpl and the AT has a mileage of 19.1kmpl.

    Kia Seltos features, price and competition

    The fully loaded Kia Seltos gets features like a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, level-2 ADAS, connected car technology and a 360-degree camera. It is a rival to the Honda Elevate, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.   

    Kia Seltos Image
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
