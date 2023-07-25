Kia Seltos ARAI mileage figures revealed for all powertrains

- Launched in India on 21 July at Rs 10.89 lakh
- Available with three powertrain options
ARAI mileage
We have covered just about everything you would need on the recently launched Kia Seltos facelift that was launched in India with a starting price of Rs 10.89 lakh (ex-showroom). From a list of what else can you buy for the price of each variant right down to the first drive review, we have got it all. Now here is a look at the ARAI-certified mileage for the Kia Seltos.
Kia Seltos 1.5-litre petrol
This engine is available in the HTE, HTK, HTK+ and HTX variants. It produces 133bhp/144Nm and can be had with either a six-speed manual or a CVT. The MT-powered model has an ARAI mileage of 17kmpl while the CVT has a mileage of 17.7kmpl.
Kia Seltos 1.5-litre GDi turbo petrol
This engine is available in the HTK, HTK+, HTX+, GTX+ and X-Line variants. It produces 158bhp/253Nm and can be had with either a six-speed clutchless manual (iMT) or a seven-speed DCT. The iMT-powered model has an ARAI mileage of 17.7kmpl while the DCT has a mileage of 17.9kmpl.
Kia Seltos 1.5-litre diesel
The sole oil burner option is a 1.5-litre diesel that is available across all variants of the Seltos range. This engine produces 114bhp/250Nm and can be had with a six-speed iMT or a six-speed torque converter automatic. The iMT has a mileage of 20.7kmpl and the AT has a mileage of 19.1kmpl.
Kia Seltos features, price and competition
The fully loaded Kia Seltos gets features like a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, level-2 ADAS, connected car technology and a 360-degree camera. It is a rival to the Honda Elevate, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.