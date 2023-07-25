CarWale
    Mahindra inaugurates a new facility in Thane

    Mahindra inaugurates a new facility in Thane
    One of India’s leading SUV manufacturers, Mahindra and Mahindra, has inaugurated a new facility in Thane. The state-of-the-art dealership is spread across three acres and is run and managed by Arnav Automobiles. This facility will cater to both sales and service requirements of the customers in Thane and surrounding areas and comes equipped with 40 service bays. Additionally, the dealership will also feature a dedicated adventure model test track, designed to offer an off-road experience to potential buyers.

    Speaking on the occasion, Baneswar Banerjee, VP & National Sales Head, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, said, 'Mahindra, with its range of authentic SUVs and commercial vehicles, has always strived to meet and exceed customer expectations, and with this new dealership, we are strengthening our distinct brand experience in the Thane region. Thane as a major district in Maharashtra offers a great opportunity for us to serve a growing customer base that seeks authentic SUVs that match their aspirations.'

    Mahindra Scorpio joins the Indian Army fleet

    In other news, the Indian Army placed an order for 1,850 units of the Mahindra Scorpio 4x4. The exterior highlights of the SUV include a new Olive Green matter exterior paint shade, black claddings, roof rails, and alloy wheels like the older S11. Powering the Army-spec Scorpio will be a 2.2-litre diesel engine that is tuned to produce 128bhp and 300Nm of torque and comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox and a 4WD system.  

