Kia Seltos Turbo 1.5 vs 1.4: performance figures revealed

- 2023 Kia Seltos gets a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine

- Fares better than the older 1.4-litre turbo-petrol

Kia Seltos Turbo 1.5 vs 1.4 technical specifications

The facelifted Kia Seltos comes powered by 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine options. However, we will be focusing on the new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine here. It is still a part of the Kappa family and churns out 158bhp and 253Nm of torque. Thus, it has a higher output than the outgoing model of the Seltos that had a 138bhp 1.4-litre Kappa turbo-petrol mill, also mated to a seven-speed DCT.

Kia Seltos Turbo 1.5 vs 1.4 performance

Though this older 1.4 was quite powerful and quick, it had to be upgraded to meet the new emission norms. The resultant new Smartstream 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine complies with the new emission norms. But then again, it notably has the highest performance numbers in its segment. Moreover, the Seltos continues to get three drive modes - Eco, Normal, and Sport. Here's a brief comparison between the claimed performance figures.

How much quicker is the Kia Seltos Turbo 1.5 than the 1.4?

The new Kia Seltos Turbo 1.5 packs in more performance than the older 1.4 Turbo. The claimed 0-100kmph time is 8.9 seconds for the latest iteration, while the older 1.4 achieved the same feat in 9.8 seconds. This shows the new one is quicker than the older 1.4 turbo petrol by 0.9 seconds.

Roll-on figures and pass-by acceleration of the 2023 Kia Seltos 1.5 Turbo

The claimed roll-on figures of the SUV also show an improvement in the pass-by acceleration. The 20-50kmph for the new Seltos stands at 2.1 seconds, while the older 1.4 did it in 2.5 seconds. Similarly, the 60-100kmph is quicker by 0.9 seconds as this sprint was completed by the new 1.5 version in 4.8 seconds and by the 1.4 in 5.7 seconds.

Kia Seltos video: