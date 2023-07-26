Lexus looking at entering the pre-owned car business next year

Officially began sales in India in 2017

Local assembly of ES300h since 2021

Pre-owned business plans

Lexus is currently looking at a plan to enter the pre-owned car business in 2024. The automaker currently has 23 outlets in various capacities across the country and aims to build on this network by adding the pre-owned business to specific dealerships. The Japanese automaker is looking at launching this plan by the end of this financial year.

The automaker has been in business in India officially for six years now, a sufficient period for the build-up of a used car base on which this network can perform. It is expecting business from both first-time buyers, as well as those already in the Lexus family, looking to upgrade to a newer model.

Head start for luxury rivals

All of Lexus’ rivals have been in the pre-owned car business for a while now the likes of which include Mercedes-Benz, Audi, BMW and even JLR, all of whom have been playing this game for close to a decade now. Their touch point strength and volumes stand well above what Lexus currently has and making a dent in the burgeoning pre-owned business will be an uphill task for Lexus.

Lexus range in India

Lexus in India currently sells the NX, RX and LX SUVs as well as the ES and LS sedans. Its aspirational range has a single player in the form of the LC coupe. It is also looking at EVs for India and could launch a car here in 2025. We had a sample of this last year when we got behind the wheel of the UX300e crossover.