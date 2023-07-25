CarWale
    Tata Motors announces Onam offers of up to Rs. 80,000 in Kerala

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Tata Motors announces Onam offers of up to Rs. 80,000 in Kerala
    • Prioritised deliveries for Onam customers 
    • Recently launched the AltrozXM and XM(S) variants in India

    Tata Motors is offering discounts of up to Rs. 80,000 on its passenger cars in Kerala to celebrate the festival of Onam. To double the joy and add more fun to the festival, the automaker is also giving away scratch-and-win assured gifts along with priority deliveries for Onam customers. Moreover, the brand has also partnered with top private and regional financiers to provide customers with finance options. 

    Tata Motors' offer in Kerala 

    Tata Left Front Three Quarter

    The following are the produce-wise offers in Kerala.

    ModelsOffers
    TiagoUp to Rs. 50,000
    TigorUp to Rs. 50,000
    Tigor EVUp to Rs. 80,000
    AltrozUp to Rs. 40,000
    PunchUp to Rs. 25,000
    Nexon PetrolUp to Rs. 24,000
    Nexon DieselUp to Rs. 35,000
    Nexon EV PrimeUp to Rs. 56,000
    Nexon EV MaxUp to Rs. 61,000
    HarrierUp to Rs. 70,000
    SafariUp to rs. 70,000

    Official statement

    Commenting on the occasion, Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said, “As we gear up and rejoice in the festival of Onam, we at Tata Motors would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to our cherished customers for their unwavering support. With strong demand for our entire EV portfolio (The Nexon EV, Tiago EV, and the Tigor EV), the Kerala market is showing the way for the rest of the country. The customers here have been quick to realize the benefits of EVs like low operating costs, ease of operations, enjoyable driving, and most importantly zero emissions which is good for the environment. We expect more Keralites to go EV on this festive season to keep their family and nature happy. Wishing you all a joyous and prosperous Onam!'

    Tata Altroz XM and XM(S) variants launched

    Tata Left Front Three Quarter

    Last week, the company launched the Altroz XM and XM(S) variants in India with prices starting from Rs. 6.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The newly launched variants are positioned between XE and XM+ plus variants and are solely offered in a petrol manual powertrain. 

