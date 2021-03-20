Citroen inaugurates six showrooms ahead of C5 Aircross launch

- Citroen to have 10 showrooms before the launch of the C5 Aircross

- C5 Aircross to be launched in India on 7 April

Citroen India is busy building its sales and service network across the country ahead of the official launch of the C5 Aircross SUV scheduled next month on 7 April. The French carmaker is banking high on the SUV trend to foray into the Indian automobile segment. Citroen opened its first showroom in Ahmedabad, details of which can be read here.

Now, Citroen has expanded its dealer range in six new cities – Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Delhi, Kochi, and Gurugram. Christened as the ‘La Maison’ meaning the House of Citroen, the showrooms are designed to offer a Phygital (Physical + Digital) buying experience to the visiting customers.

The Pune showroom is located on Ground Floor, Achelare Olympia, Baner, Mumbai-Bangalore Highway, Pune while the Hyderabad showroom can be found at 8-2-686/13/12A/B, Road no. 12, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana.

The Delhi outlet is situated at C-160, Naraina Industrial Area Phase 1, New Delhi and the neighbouring city of Gurugram has the dealership at G6 and G7, Trillium Avenue, Sector-29, Plot-MLP-1, South City, Gurugram, Haryana.

Towards the south, Kerala gets the showroom at Survey no. 228/3-2, NH 47, Near Harley Davidson, Maradu, Kochi, Kerala and the West Bengal has the outlet in the capital city of Kolkata at 24/1, Park Street, Kolkata.

The Citroen C5 Aircross will target the five-seat luxury SUV category which is currently occupied by the newly launched Jeep Compass and the Hyundai Tucson. It will be offered in two variants – Feel and Shine, details of which can be read here. It will be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine developing 175bhp and 400Nm of torque mated to a sole eight-speed automatic gearbox. We have driven the Aircross and you can read our first-drive review here and also watch the video below.