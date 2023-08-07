2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC mileage revealed ahead of official launch

- To be launched on 9 August, 2023

- Will be offered in petrol and diesel powertrains

Mercedes-Benz India is gearing up to launch the new GLC in the country on 9 August, 2023. Available in two variants, namely 300 4Matic and 220d 4Matic, the GLC is the highest-selling car in India in the Mercedes portfolio. The bookings for the SUV have commenced against a token of Rs. 1.5 lakh and the deliveries are expected to begin soon after the launch.

2023 Mercedes-GLC mileage and powertrain

Under the hood, the GLC can be had in 2.0-litre petrol and diesel powertrains paired with a mild-hybrid motor. The former is tuned to generate 254bhp and 400Nm of torque and returns a claimed fuel efficiency of 14.72kmpl while the latter develops 194bhp and 400Nm of torque with a claimed mileage of 19.47kmpl. Both the mills come mated to a nine-speed automatic unit with a 4Matic system as standard.

Mercedes-Benz GLC interior and features

Inside, the 2023 Mercedes GLC comes equipped with an 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with the latest telematics MBUX tilted towards the driver, a 15-speaker 3D Burmester audio system, an ambient system, and a 360-degree camera. Apart from this, it also gets a transparent bonnet with a live video feed and exact tyre position, an active lane keep assist, blind spot assist, and an air purifier.

Mercedes-GLC rivals and competition

Upon its launch, the updated SUV will compete against the likes of the BMW X3, Volvo XC40, Audi Q3, and the Range Rover Evoque.