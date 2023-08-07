Maruti Wagon R attracts discounts of up to Rs. 54,000 in August 2023

- Wagon R is offered in four variants

- Available with two powertrain options

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is listed with discounts of up to Rs. 54,000 in August 2023. The benefits can be had in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate offers. Currently, the hatchback is offered in four variants with a starting price of Rs. 5.54 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

Maruti Wagon R variants and discounts

The Maruti Wagon R is available in LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus trims. As for the discounts, the petrol manual variants can be had with cash discounts of up to Rs. 25,000, exchange bonuses of up to Rs. 20,000, and corporate discounts of Rs. 4,000. On the other hand, apart from the standard exchange and corporate bonus, the CNG and AMT versions attract cash discounts of up to Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 15,000, respectively.

Offers Amount Petrol MT cash discount Up to Rs. 25,000 Petrol AMT cash discount Up to Rs. 15,000 CNG cash discount Up to Rs. 30,000 Exchange bonus Up to Rs. 20,000 Corporate bonus Rs. 4,000

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R powertrain options

Mechanically, the Wagon R comes equipped with a 1.0-litre and a 1.2-litre petrol engine. The former can also be had with a factory-fitted CNG kit option. The transmission options include a five-speed manual and an AMT unit.