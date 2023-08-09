CarWale
    Tata Nexon facelift to be launched in India by October

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Tata Nexon facelift to be launched in India by October

    - Nexon facelift has been spotted testing on multiple occasions

    - Will get a heavy set of upgrades inside-out

    Tata Nexon facelift launch timeline

    Tata Motors will launch the facelifted Nexon in the country in the next two months. This will be one of the multiple new products planned to be introduced by the company in the coming months, including the Punch EV, Nexon EV facelift, Harrier facelift, Safari facelift, and the Curvv EV.

    Facelifted Nexon exterior design

    Tata Nexon Facelift Right Front Three Quarter

    On the outside, the 2023 Tata Nexon will get a heavily revised design, including new front and rear bumpers, a new split headlamp setup, a set of new alloy wheels, new two-piece LED tail lights, and an LED light bar on the boot lid.

    New Nexon facelift interior and features

    Tata Nexon Facelift Instrument Cluster

    Inside, the Tata Nexon facelift is expected to come equipped with features like purple upholstery for the seats, a fully digital instrument console, and a two-spoke multifunction steering wheel with an integrated screen borrowed from the Curvv. It also receives a new gear lever, a new panel for the AC controls, ADAS, a 360-degree camera, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and automatic climate control.

    2023 Tata Nexon engine and specifications

    Under the hood, the facelifted Nexon is likely to be powered by the same 1.2-litre turbo-petrol motor and a 1.5-litre diesel mill. Tata could replace the former with a new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023.

    Tata Nexon Facelift Image
    Tata Nexon Facelift
    Rs. 8.50 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Mercedes-Benz GLC facelift India launch : Live Updates

    • Tata Nexon Facelift Right Front Three Quarter
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
