2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC launched; prices in India start from Rs. 73.50 lakh

Is offered in two powertrain options with 4MATIC as standard

Debuts with the latest NTG 7 infotainment system

Mercedes-Benz India commenced the bookings of the new GLC almost a month ago against a token amount of Rs. 1.5 lakh. Now, the automaker has officially launched the SUV in the country with prices starting from Rs. 73.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

New Mercedes-Benz GLC exterior and design

In terms of design and styling, the 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC gets a few cosmetic changes as compared to the preceding model. The front fascia is now dominated by a large grille with the tri-star logo and horizontal LED DRLs with new LED headlamps. The most significant change is the increase in the length of the SUV which has increased by 60mm, stretching to 4,716mm. This has also resulted in the increase of the wheelbase by 15mm to 2,888mm. Towards the rear, the updated GLC gets a tweaked bumper along with new LED taillamps and a powered tailgate.

2023 Mercedes GLC interior

The updates on the inside include an 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, a 12.3-inch fully digital driver’s display, and the latest NTG 7 infotainment system. The cabin can now be had in three interior themes, namely Sienna Brown, Black, and Macchiato Beige. What’s also new on the SUV is a 360-degree camera that features a transparent bonnet with a live video feed and exact tyre position, a panoramic sunroof, multi-zone climate control, and an ADAS suite.

Mercedes-Benz GLC Engine details

The automaker is offering the new iteration of the GLC in two powertrain options. This includes a 2.0-litre petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel engine paired with a mild-hybrid motor. These mills come paired with a nine-speed automatic gearbox sending the power to all four wheels via the brand’s 4MATIC system.

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC prices