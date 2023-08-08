New Mercedes-Benz GLC to be launched in India tomorrow

- Offered with petrol and diesel powertrains

- Will rival the likes of the Audi Q5 and BMW X3

Mercedes-Benz India is all set to announce the prices of the new GLC tomorrow. While we have already driven the updated luxury SUV, the automaker will reveal the variant details, delivery dates, and more details with the ex-showroom prices.

What are the exterior design changes on the new GLC?

The new generation Mercedes-Benz GLC is longer by 60mm and has a wheelbase of 2,888mm which is 15mm more than the previous model. Besides this, the GLC sports a new front grille, bigger LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs that are connected to the grille. The design for the 19-inch alloy wheels is new whereas the tail lamps have a new pattern along with a powered tailgate.

Features offered on the Mercedes-Benz GLC

The cabin is dominated by an 11.9-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, a coloured digital instrument cluster, and a 15-speaker sound system by Burmester. The cabin can be had in Sienna Brown, Black, and Macchiato Beige themes and is equipped with rear aircon vents, ambient lights, and an air purifier.

On the safety front, the GLC is loaded with seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, a blind spot monitor, and active lane-keep assist.

What is the Mercedes GLC powered by?

The 2.0-litre petrol engine on the GLC puts out 258bhp and 400Nm of torque whereas the 2.0-litre diesel mill is tuned to produce 197bhp and 440Nm of torque. Both engines are mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission along with a 48-volt mild-hybrid technology and have a claimed mileage of 14.72kmpl and 19.47kmpl, respectively.

Rivals to Mercedes-Benz GLC

Upon the launch of the Mercedes-Benz GLC, the SUV will compete against the likes of the BMW X3, Volvo XC40 mild-hybrid, Audi Q5, and the Range Rover Evoque.